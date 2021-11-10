See All Oncologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They graduated from Universidad Tecnol?gica de Santiago and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kafeel works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Oncology Associates of NY
    15806 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 517-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acquired Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Head Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of Gum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2021
    Amazing doctor. Great listener. Always a phone call or text message away. Care tremendously about his patients.
    Christeen — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Hindi, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1174756423
    Education & Certifications

    • Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
    • Universidad Tecnol?gica de Santiago
    • Diwan Dayaram Jethamal Sindh Govt. Science College
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafeel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kafeel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kafeel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kafeel works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kafeel’s profile.

    Dr. Kafeel has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafeel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kafeel speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafeel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafeel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kafeel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kafeel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

