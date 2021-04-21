Dr. Junaid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Junaid, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Junaid, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Junaid works at
Locations
Neuropsychiatric Associates of Il Sc977 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 170, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 367-1611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Junaid is fantastic. I've been going to him since I was 16 and he is consistently helpful and flexible on scheduling and meds. His appointments are short, as he sees a lot of patients, but he genuinely cares about the wellbeing of me and his other patients. Don't be shocked if it takes a few weeks for an initial appointment, but follow ups are way easier to schedule (only like 15 minutes) and he takes appointments in person or by phone/zoom (so nice).
About Dr. Muhammad Junaid, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1699908632
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Junaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Junaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Junaid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
