Dr. Muhammad Jawad, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL.



Dr. Jawad works at Bariatric/Laparoscopy Center in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.