Dr. Janjua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Janjua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Janjua, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baqai Medical University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Dr. Janjua works at
Locations
Saint Francis Cancer Center11212 E 48th St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 556-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Janjua is a fantastic doctor. Personable, bright, attentive to patients. Cancer treatment can be overwhelming and confusing but Dr. Janjua takes the time to make sure you understand everything and is easy to talk to (he has a sense of humor, too, which helps). One of the best doctors I have ever had.
About Dr. Muhammad Janjua, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1124159678
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Baqai Medical University
Dr. Janjua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janjua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janjua has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janjua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Janjua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janjua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janjua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janjua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.