Overview

Dr. Muhammad Janjua, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baqai Medical University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.



Dr. Janjua works at Saint Francis Cancer Center in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.