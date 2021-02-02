Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Jamil, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Jamil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Jamil works at
Locations
-
1
Edwards Cancer Center1400 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-6515
-
2
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-6515
-
3
University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-2721
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamil?
The County DHHR wouldn't cover my visit to this office so Dr.Jamil fought for my case.
About Dr. Muhammad Jamil, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1245545508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamil works at
Dr. Jamil has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.