Dr. Muhammad Jabbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Jabbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Jabbar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.
Dr. Jabbar works at
Locations
-
1
Hurley Medical Center1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 230-3940
-
2
Hurley Children's Clinic300 E 1st St Ste 201, Flint, MI 48502 Directions (810) 262-9773
-
3
Bright Future Pediatrics1125 S Linden Rd Ste 500, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 262-2140
-
4
Pediatric Cardiology in Flint6140 Rashelle Dr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 262-2690
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jabbar?
We met Dr. Jabbar and staff when my daughter was hospitalized at Hurley Children's Hospital, then diagnosed with Diabetes. Dr. Jabbar and staff are FANTASTIC! They have made this life changing condition a little more tolerable and have been extremely helpful.
About Dr. Muhammad Jabbar, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1194876409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabbar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jabbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabbar works at
Dr. Jabbar has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jabbar speaks Bengali.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.