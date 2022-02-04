Overview

Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Ismail works at Ismail, MD, PA, Coral Springs, FL in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.