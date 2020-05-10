Overview

Dr. Muhammad Irfan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Irfan works at Family Diagnostic Clinic in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.