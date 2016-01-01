Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD
Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Lakewood Family Health Center14601 DETROIT AVE, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 340-8866
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Iqbal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
