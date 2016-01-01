Overview

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Iqbal works at Lakewood Family Health Center in Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.