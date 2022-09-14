Dr. Muhammad Imam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Imam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Imam, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Imam works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Winter Park2100 Glenwood Dr Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 898-5452
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Orlando Orange 3812501 N Orange Ave Ste 381, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 898-5452
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Imam knows his stuff when it comes to fighting cancer. Dr. Imam takes the time to answer questions and explain treatment/procedures. He seems to really care about his patients, both their physical and emotional well being.
About Dr. Muhammad Imam, MD
- Oncology
- 2022 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1336466622
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Southwestern Med Ctr at Dallas
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Imam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imam accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imam works at
Dr. Imam has seen patients for Nodular Lymphoma, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Imam speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Imam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imam.
