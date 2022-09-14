Overview

Dr. Muhammad Imam, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Oncology and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Imam works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Winter Park in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nodular Lymphoma, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.