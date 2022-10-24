Dr. Hefzy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Hefzy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Hefzy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Hefzy works at
Locations
Comprehensive Center Pain Mgmt3400 Meijer Dr, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-1370Monday7:30am - 5:45pmTuesday7:30am - 5:45pmWednesday7:30am - 1:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:45pmFriday7:30am - 5:45pm
Oh-mi Pllc1360 Arrowhead Dr, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 794-7880
Defiance Regional Medical Center1200 Ralston Ave, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (419) 783-6937
University Of Toledo Medical Center1125 Hospital Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6699Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hefzy is a very knowledgeable doctor. He helped me understand my situation step by step, let me know what my issues were and offered different options on how to treat them. I was never left in the dark like other offices. Him and his staff followed up with me after my treatment to make sure all my needs were met and to simply check on how I was doing. He’s a great doctor! I’m so happy to finally get relief! Definitely satisfied! I couldn’t ask for a better team!
About Dr. Muhammad Hefzy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346496304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hefzy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hefzy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hefzy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hefzy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hefzy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hefzy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hefzy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hefzy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.