Dr. Dawwas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhammad-Hani Dawwas, MB CHB
Overview
Dr. Muhammad-Hani Dawwas, MB CHB is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Dawwas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uofl Health Gastroenterology Associates - Dutchmans Lane3920 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-8970
-
2
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 895-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawwas?
Great Doctor!! Great bedside manners!! Takes time to answer questions and I dont feel rushed. Whenever I need to talk to him and answer questions he promptly returnes my call. I highly recommend Dr Dawwas to anyone with bile duct problems. He sure has helped me to get me feeling better.
About Dr. Muhammad-Hani Dawwas, MB CHB
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1225404775
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawwas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawwas works at
Dr. Dawwas has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Pyloric Stenosis and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawwas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dawwas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawwas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawwas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawwas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.