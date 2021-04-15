Overview

Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from National University Of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Habib works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cancer Pain, Chronic Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.