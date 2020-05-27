Dr. Hamdan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Hamdan, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Hamdan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital, Sparrow Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.
Dr. Hamdan works at
Locations
Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 200, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-9402Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Have always felt comfortable with Dr. H. He takes time to listen when you have something to say. I feel confident with him being my doctor!!
About Dr. Muhammad Hamdan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1528091980
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Damascus Univ
