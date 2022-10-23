Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Central Florida/HCA Osceola Regional Medical Center - 2021
Dr. Faiz works at
Locations
Osceola Care Specialists806 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Pays due attention
About Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1285137059
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida/HCA Osceola Regional Medical Center - 2021
- University of Central Florida/HCA Osceola Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faiz speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
Dr. Faiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faiz.
