Overview

Dr. Muhammad Dogar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Dogar works at NY Heart And Medical P.C in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Pneumonia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.