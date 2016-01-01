Dr. Muhammad Dhanani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhanani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Dhanani, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Dhanani, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Dhanani works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center676 N Saint Clair St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8358
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Dhanani, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1962761809
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
