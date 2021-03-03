Overview

Dr. Muhammad Choudhry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Choudhry works at Weatherford Primary Care in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.