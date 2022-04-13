Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Chaudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Chaudhry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ayud Medical College and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Locations
1
Ut Health North Campus Tyler11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 877-7161Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
East Texas Medical Ctr Emrgny1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 597-0351
3
Avera Queen of Peace Swing Bed Program525 N Foster St, Mitchell, SD 57301 Directions (605) 995-2000
- 4 1105 Central Expy N Bldg 22230, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (718) 915-0082
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He really listens to his patients.
About Dr. Muhammad Chaudhry, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194973701
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Ayud Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
