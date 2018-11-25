Dr. Muhammad Behzad Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Behzad Zafar, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Behzad Zafar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
He is an awesome, very professional..
About Dr. Muhammad Behzad Zafar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1427293075
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zafar speaks Hindi and Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
