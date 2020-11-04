Dr. Beg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Beg, MD
Dr. Muhammad Beg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-4180
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He is clear, concise, on point, discerning, empathetic, and listens. I mean listens with understanding. He exudes confidence that is reassuring in the dynamic process of Chemo Therapy. He is compassionate when discussing the side affects of Chemo and always has options in dealing with these side affects. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing Chemo Therapy. Communication and Team with the patient is outstanding. One on One with Dr. Beg is outstanding, the absolute best.
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1508077298
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Beg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Beg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Beg works at
Dr. Beg has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
