Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Locations
CAMC Gastroenterology2930 Chesterfield Ave, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 351-1700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with Dr.Bashir after a procedure at CAMC MEMORIAL WHILE BEING A PATIENT. Bedside manner great and I felt a great deal of confidence in him after my first visit. I had only gone to my same doctor for years until he retired except for my last upper and lower scope last year.
About Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1881027662
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Mayo Clinic
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bashir speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
