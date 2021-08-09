See All Gastroenterologists in Charleston, WV
Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bashir works at CAMC Gastroenterology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CAMC Gastroenterology
    2930 Chesterfield Ave, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 351-1700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achalasia
Capsule Endoscopy
Colon Polyp
Achalasia
Capsule Endoscopy
Colon Polyp

Achalasia Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) Chevron Icon
POEMS Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation for Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2021
    I was impressed with Dr.Bashir after a procedure at CAMC MEMORIAL WHILE BEING A PATIENT. Bedside manner great and I felt a great deal of confidence in him after my first visit. I had only gone to my same doctor for years until he retired except for my last upper and lower scope last year.
    Sandy Copeland — Aug 09, 2021
    About Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1881027662
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York Downstate
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bashir works at CAMC Gastroenterology in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Bashir’s profile.

    Dr. Bashir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

