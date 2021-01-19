Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Fgn Med Grad Exam Med Scis and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Oroville Hospital, Plumas District Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 360 E Yosemite Ave Ste 200, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 656-1617
-
2
Comprehensive Renal Care Group A Medical Corp.285 Cohasset Rd Ste 100, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-7300
-
3
Chico Dialysis Center530 Cohasset Rd, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 895-8966
- 4 111 Raley Blvd, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 343-3868
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Glenn Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Plumas District Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Seneca District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! Very patient and caring. Explained everything is an easy-to-understand way. Great doctor!
About Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Va Mc-Ulca Sch Med
- N Genl Hosp
- Fgn Med Grad Exam Med Scis
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashir has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bashir speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.
