Overview

Dr. Muhammad Babar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Babar works at Hospital Inpatient Phys Svs in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.