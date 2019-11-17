Dr. Muhammad Azrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Azrak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Azrak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their residency with Wm Beaumont Hospital
Dr. Azrak works at
Locations
Beaumont Pediatric Gastroenterology- Dearborn18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 205, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 438-7880
Beaumont Hospital Wayne33155 Annapolis St, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (734) 467-4160
Beaumont Hospital - Taylor10000 Telegraph Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 295-5400
Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center-dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 593-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring, and knowledgeable, Dr Azrak has helped me several times. Would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Muhammad Azrak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1265400477
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
Dr. Azrak speaks Arabic.
