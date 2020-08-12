Overview

Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Atif works at NWI MEDICAL CONSULTANTS in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Jamestown, TN and Gary, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.