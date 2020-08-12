Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Locations
MD Emergent Care Inc5304 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 370-6462
Jamestown Regional Medical Center436 Central Ave W, Jamestown, TN 38556 Directions (931) 879-8171
The Methodist Hospitals Inc.600 Grant St, Gary, IN 46402 Directions (219) 302-8396
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I walked asking about labs that my cardiologist wanted since St Mary's asked for upfront payment before any service... He explained each test.. in detail, why and what. And why I didnt need them. I felt very much relieved.
About Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407866890
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Atif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.