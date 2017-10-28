Dr. Muhammad Aslam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Aslam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Aslam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Dr. Aslam works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Care1091 Port Malabar Blvd NE Ste 4, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 473-8991
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Aslam is a wonderful fixture I wouldn't want anyone else he's great takes his time with you and makes sure to answer any questions you have I would recommend him to any one needing a GREAT cardiologist!!!!
About Dr. Muhammad Aslam, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1720087711
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aslam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aslam works at
Dr. Aslam has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aslam speaks Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
