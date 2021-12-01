Dr. Muhammad Asim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Asim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Asim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Asim works at
Locations
Decatur Office609 Medical Center Dr Ste 2600, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 626-1864Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing, doc. NP Erika is the best. They know their shi****
About Dr. Muhammad Asim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1134130628
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- University of Oklahoma
- U SD Sch Med
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Asim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asim has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asim speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Asim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.