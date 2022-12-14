Dr. Muhammad Arif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Arif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Arif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Arif works at
Locations
-
1
Upmc Jameson1211 Wilmington Ave, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 698-1830
-
2
South Campus1000 S Mercer St # 201, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 656-6086
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arif?
I was seen quickly but my appointment wasn't rushed. I was listened to and treated with respect and dignity. I even git mote services then scheduled for. I.e. doctor fit me in to see as well as seeing his PA.
About Dr. Muhammad Arif, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1952561631
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Rawalpindi Medical College
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arif works at
Dr. Arif has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arif speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
241 patients have reviewed Dr. Arif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.