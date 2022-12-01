Dr. Muhammad Anis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Anis, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Anis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Sindh Medical College Karachi and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Anis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nephrology & Hypertension Associates370 Middletown Blvd Ste 504, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anis?
I saw Dr. Anis because my creatinine has been suddenly high over the last 5 months. He didn’t have an immediate diagnosis for me, but he assured me he will run many tests and will do his best to figure out the reason for my raised creatinine.
About Dr. Muhammad Anis, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1316971666
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center
- Sindh Medical College Karachi
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anis works at
Dr. Anis has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.