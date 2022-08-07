Dr. Amer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Amer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhammad Amer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Locations
Camc Physicians Group - Orthopedic Surge3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 900, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-5880
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He was very well spoken explaining everything even drew pictures. Did my ablation so far so good Love him
About Dr. Muhammad Amer, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1972549814
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Amer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amer speaks Hindi.
