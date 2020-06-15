Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Alim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashraf Alim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Alim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Alim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ashraf Alim works at
Muhammad Ashraf Alim MD Inc.3008 Sillect Ave Ste 140, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 377-0091
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
He has a very excellent staff. Dr. Ashraf-Alim is very friendly and explains everything clearly. The best service.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1588619464
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Grace Hospital Wayne State University
- Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
- Dow Medical College
- D.J. Science College
Dr. Ashraf Alim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashraf Alim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashraf Alim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Alim works at
Dr. Ashraf Alim has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashraf Alim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ashraf Alim speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf Alim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf Alim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashraf Alim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashraf Alim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.