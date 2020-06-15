Overview

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Alim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ashraf Alim works at Lung and Sleep Disorder Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.