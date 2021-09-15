Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaydan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Locations
Central Kentucky Research644 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 499-1000
- 2 250 Foxglove Dr Ste 7, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Directions (859) 499-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Zaydan to all patients , he is caring and worries about his patients, he like to sit down and talk to you, My mother is his patient and he will sit and ask her how she is doing and want to know want she been doing. Most Dr I have seen just come in and tell you want they are going to do and leave. Dr Zaydan is very personable and caring DR. I think the world of him . i wish more doctor where like him.
About Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaydan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaydan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaydan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaydan has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaydan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaydan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaydan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaydan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaydan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.