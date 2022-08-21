Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD
Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-5600
-
2
Baystate Franklin Medical Center164 High St, Greenfield, MA 01301 Directions (413) 794-5600
- 3 3300 Main St Fl 3C, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Syed was extremely thorough, spent time hearing all of my symptoms and reviewing test results. He made me feel confident that I would be well cared for. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1235304940
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
