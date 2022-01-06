Overview

Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Muhammad Ali MD in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.