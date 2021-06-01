Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics378 Thompson Poynter Rd, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
He is very nice to the children and to the parents too. He very good at helping you take good care of your kiddos.
About Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073587143
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ali using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.