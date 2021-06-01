See All Pediatricians in London, KY
Overview

Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.

Dr. Ali works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics in London, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics
    378 Thompson Poynter Rd, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Jun 01, 2021
He is very nice to the children and to the parents too. He very good at helping you take good care of your kiddos.

About Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph London

