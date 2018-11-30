Dr. Muhammad Al-Midani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Midani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Al-Midani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Al-Midani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burton, MI.
Locations
Digestive Diseases Center4050 Walli Strasse Dr Ste 1, Burton, MI 48509 Directions (810) 743-0680
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al- Midani and his staff are very caring and thoughtful people. Dr Al- Midani takeshis time to explain what he finds and schedules a follow up appointment to go into further detail if he had extentive testing done. He is an excellent physician. He hads an excellent staff.
About Dr. Muhammad Al-Midani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1366527160
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Midani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Midani accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Midani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Midani has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Midani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Midani speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Midani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Midani.
