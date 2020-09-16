Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD
Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.
Adena Health Pavilion4437 State Route 159 Ste G15, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
- Adena Fayette Medical Center
- Adena Regional Medical Center
I am on the path to finding out what’s causing my neuropathy and Dr Akhtar has not only moved quickly in looking for answers but he has been patient and reassuring during the scariest medical process of my life thus far. I feel like he cares but more so than that, I feel like he knows what he’s doing!
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1740266022
- The Ohio State University
- The Ohio Sate University
- Oh Vly Med Ctr
- University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan
Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhtar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhtar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akhtar speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.