Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD

Hematology
4.5 (24)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Akhtar works at Premier Medical Group in East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Medical Group
    999 S Broadway Ste 200, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 438-7778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Anemia
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 08, 2021
    Dr Akhtar is my family doctor . He is an amazing doctor. He takes time with patients, I do recommend it to any one who needs a family doctor.
    — May 08, 2021
    About Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Panjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1548238918
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akhtar works at Premier Medical Group in East Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Akhtar’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

