Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Locations
1
Premier Medical Group999 S Broadway Ste 200, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 438-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Akhtar is my family doctor . He is an amazing doctor. He takes time with patients, I do recommend it to any one who needs a family doctor.
About Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1548238918
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhtar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Dr. Akhtar speaks Panjabi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.