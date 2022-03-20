Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Medical Center
Dr. Akbar works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Chicago6300 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60659 Directions (773) 267-5111
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Evanston800 Austin St Ste 207, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (773) 326-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akbar?
Dr. Akbar is brief & to the point. He has multiple locations. He will remind me of tests I need & when to have them. His NP DR. Driscoll is great. He is very knowledgeable abot medications.
About Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1952513335
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akbar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbar works at
Dr. Akbar speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.