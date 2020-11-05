Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from The Aga Khan and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.
Dr. Akbar works at
Locations
Western Kentucky Heart and Lung825 2nd Ave Ste B1, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 377-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very very thorough. He listened to me and heard my concerns and addressed them all! Very impressed!
About Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1326231622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- The Aga Khan
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Akbar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbar has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akbar speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.