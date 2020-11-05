Overview

Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from The Aga Khan and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.



Dr. Akbar works at Western Kentucky Heart and Lung in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.