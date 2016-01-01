Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital, King's Daughters' Health and Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 364-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital
- King's Daughters' Health
- Meeker Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
About Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Urdu
- 1417997065
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Bone Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.