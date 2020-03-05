Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
1
Western Kentucky Heart and Lung825 2nd Ave Ste B1, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 321-5792
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
The professionalism of Dr. Ahmed’s staff was amazing. Thank you!
About Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1275525933
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
