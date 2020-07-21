See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Covington, GA
Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.

Dr. Abbasi works at Alliance Family Care in Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Family Care
    1775 Access Rd Ste C, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 729-0003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome
Postnasal Drip
Swimmer's Ear
Restless Leg Syndrome
Postnasal Drip
Swimmer's Ear

Treatment frequency



Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 21, 2020
    He is a awesome doctor he has helped me with alot of problems anxiety, and I have a sleep disorder. Awesome person
    Deanna L Petree — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Sindhi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1962496893
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Queens Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Srv/Queens Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • DJ Science College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbasi works at Alliance Family Care in Covington, GA. View the full address on Dr. Abbasi’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

