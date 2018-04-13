Dr. Abbas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammad Abbas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Abbas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Abbas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meridian Behavioral Health1200 Jumping Brook Rd, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3640
-
2
Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3640Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbas?
I finally found a psychiatrist who cares about my well-being! He took the time to answer all of my questions. I was having issues with my medications and he truly made sure I was on the right meds to stabilize my mood. He cares about his patients and follows up on issues talked about in previous appointments. His staff is also caring and helpful.? I feel totally comfortable going to him for my needs.
About Dr. Muhammad Abbas, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Urdu
- 1396955951
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbas works at
Dr. Abbas speaks Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.