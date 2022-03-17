See All Psychiatrists in Easton, PA
Dr. Muhamad Rifai, MD

Psychiatry
4 (97)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhamad Rifai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.

Dr. Rifai works at Blue Mountain Psychiatry in Easton, PA with other offices in Stroudsburg, PA and Palmerton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Mountain Psychiatry
    241 N 13th St, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 289-4862
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Blue Mountain Psychiatry
    1803 W MAIN ST, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (272) 206-8155
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Blue Mountain Psychiatry
    217 Franklin Ave Ste 101, Palmerton, PA 18071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 289-4864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anger Management Worksheet Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dual Diagnosis Treatment Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Ketamine and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Combination Therapy Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Mar 17, 2022
    years of maintaining illness,and taking care of my prescriptions
    Arlene F. — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Muhamad Rifai, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922053388
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institute Of Mental Health|National Institute Of Mental Health, Bethesda, Maryland
    Residency
    • University of Virginia|University Of Virginia, School Of Medicine, Roanoke-Salem Program
    Internship
    • U VA Roanoke Salem
    Medical Education
    • University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Gastroenterology and Psychiatry
