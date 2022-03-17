Overview

Dr. Muhamad Rifai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.



Dr. Rifai works at Blue Mountain Psychiatry in Easton, PA with other offices in Stroudsburg, PA and Palmerton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.