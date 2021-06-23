Overview

Dr. Mufti Saadat Farooqi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Farooqi works at Mufti Saadat A Farooqi MD in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

