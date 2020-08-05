Overview

Dr. Mufid Othman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Putnam General Hospital.



Dr. Othman works at Kidney Center of Central Georgia in Macon, GA with other offices in Milledgeville, GA and Monticello, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.