Overview

Dr. Muffaddal Morkas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with James Brown Canc Ctr-U Louisville



Dr. Morkas works at Texas Oncology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.