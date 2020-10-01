Dr. Mufaddal Dahodwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahodwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mufaddal Dahodwala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA.
Dr. Dahodwala works at
Ucla Santa Clarita Primary Care25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 753-5464
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
He has been my internal medicine doctor for a couple of years. Overall GREAT physician! Very bright, proactive about your heath concerns and excellent with follow up always remembers your history. I truly believe with all the restraints on physicians now a days (fast office visits) this doctor has an old fashion genuine concern for his patients. Highly recommend ????????
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053754689
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahodwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahodwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahodwala works at
Dr. Dahodwala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahodwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahodwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahodwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.