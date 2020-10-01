See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Valencia, CA
Dr. Mufaddal Dahodwala, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mufaddal Dahodwala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. 

Dr. Dahodwala works at Dr. Michael Shye, MD in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Santa Clarita Primary Care
    25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 753-5464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 01, 2020
    He has been my internal medicine doctor for a couple of years. Overall GREAT physician! Very bright, proactive about your heath concerns and excellent with follow up always remembers your history. I truly believe with all the restraints on physicians now a days (fast office visits) this doctor has an old fashion genuine concern for his patients. Highly recommend ????????
    Mar T — Oct 01, 2020
    About Dr. Mufaddal Dahodwala, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053754689
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
